Tamina may be a WWE superstar, but she’ll always be a fan first.

The former tag champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with PW Mania, where she specifically looked at the epic rivalry between her cousin, The Rock, and former 16-time world champion, John Cena. The two icons battled it out in the main event of WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29, with each picking up a victory. Check out Tamina’s thoughts on the memorable feud in the highlights below.

Says she has so much respect for The Rock and Cena:

A lot of people can talk, but John Cena and The Rock did it. I have so much respect for them both. Cena was a locker room mentor to me and countless others. Dwayne was there and a mentor in a different way, but he wasn’t there all the time like Cena was. I give props to these men who went out there and paved the way for all of us.

On The Rock going to Hollywood:

A lot of the fans’ questions were about Rock going to Hollywood and forgetting about everyone. That’s what Cena would say with his promos, that he was still here. That’s what was so great. Rock coming back and saying he loves wrestling and loves the fan more than Cena… That’s what it was.

How their feud drew everyone in:

It was about who loved the fans more. It was up to the fans to figure out who they loved more between the two men. That’s what made it so great. This is what the fans wanted to tune in to see. You drew everyone in, and that is exactly what Rock and Cena did.

