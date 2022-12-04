Mike Chioda recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda podcast.

During it, the former WWE writer discussed Shawn Michaels being notorious for having attitude during his original run with WWE including a time when he didn’t want to drop the Intercontinental Title.

“I’m keeping my f***ing IC title,” which the former WWE Chairman was quick to respond to. “Vince I remember he was f***ing steaming and he paused for a few seconds and he goes, ‘Well okay, ‘cos I’ve got many more where that f***ing came from in my bottom drawer, I’ll just get a new one,'” Chioda said. “Shawn goes, ‘Well you’re not gonna have this one.’ They had their [fights], but Shawn’s got a lifetime contract with them now, it’s awesome.”