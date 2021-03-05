Former WWE Superstar No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) is expecting his first child.

Jose took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a sonogram photo from his partner, revealing that they are expecting a child together.

“Best news ever! Beyond excited! I’m gonna be a dad! [red heart x 3 emoji],” he wrote.

Jose added on Instagram that this is the best news of his life.

Jose, a former RAW Superstar, was released from his WWE contract in April 2020 along with the rest of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He has been taking indie bookings under the Levy Valenz name.

It was reported back in November that WWE had interest in bringing Jose back, but nothing ever came of the rumors.

You can see Jose’s full tweet below:

https://twitter.com/LevyValenz/status/1367937046761771010/

