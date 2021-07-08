Veteran pro wrestling star Bruno Lauer (aka Harvey Wippleman, Downtown Bruno) has been sworn in as Alderman of Walls, Mississippi, his hometown.

We first noted back in April how Lauer was running for the Board of Aldermen in Walls, which is in DeSoto County, near Memphis, Tennessee. The North Mississippi pro wrestling personality told us that he was looking to expand his horizons with a seat on the Board.

In an update, Lauer was sworn in earlier this week after the General Election was held last month.

“I want to do everything I can to help this town and help the mayor, help the alderman, and make this town even better than it is,” Lauer told WMC Action News 5.

Lauer has been elected to the Board for a term of four years.

“We’re going to be a great four years,” he said. “Looking forward to working with Mayor Henderson with the rest of the board of aldermen. It’s like my momma said, it be that way sometimes.”

Below is local news video of Lauer and the swearing-in ceremony:

