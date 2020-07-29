Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With IMPACT Next Week

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that self-proclaimed TNA champion Moose will be defending his title against former WWE star Heath Slater (known now just as Heath) on next week’s episode of Impact on AXS. This will be Heath’s in-ring debut for the company since showing up at the recent Slammiversary pay per view.
Next week!!! Watch the hell out. @TheMooseNation @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Z0ovlGqdst
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 29, 2020
UPDATED CARD FOR NEXT WEEK’s SHOW:
-Heath versus Moose for the TNA championship
-Chris Bey/Rohit Raju versus Fallah Bahh/TJP
-Motor City Machine Guns interview
-Rich Swann provides an update on his injured leg due to an attack by Eric Young
-Eddie Edwards issues an open challenge for the IMPACT World championship
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Cody Rhodes Gives Update On The Completed TNT Title
- Aleister Black Being Taken Off WWE TV for a Period of Time?, Rey Mysterio WWE Contract Note
- Backstage Talk on How Vince McMahon Feels About Aleister Black
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing