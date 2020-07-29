Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With IMPACT Next Week

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that self-proclaimed TNA champion Moose will be defending his title against former WWE star Heath Slater (known now just as Heath) on next week’s episode of Impact on AXS. This will be Heath’s in-ring debut for the company since showing up at the recent Slammiversary pay per view.

UPDATED CARD FOR NEXT WEEK’s SHOW:

-Heath versus Moose for the TNA championship

-Chris Bey/Rohit Raju versus Fallah Bahh/TJP

-Motor City Machine Guns interview

-Rich Swann provides an update on his injured leg due to an attack by Eric Young

-Eddie Edwards issues an open challenge for the IMPACT World championship