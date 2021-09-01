Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently appeared on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and was asked about working with Brock Lesnar in 2002-2003 while the two were coming up in WWE. Haas praised Lesnar and talked about how he works hard to be the best.

Haas also commented on how Lesnar picked his backstage associates in WWE, noting that Lesnar only makes friends with those he likes, and feels are genuine.

“Yeah man, he is a great guy,” Haas said of Lesnar. “I remember, one time we rode together, just listening to country music. He’s a country boy, I’m a country boy. We both like cold beer and country music. He wants to be the best, works out hard, very hard.

“He is very stand-offish, only really associates with you if he likes you, if he knows you’re a genuine person. I think we got along so well because of our backgrounds, amateur wrestling after college, that had a lot to do with it.”

Lesnar first wrestled Haas during a Gauntlet Match with Team Angle (Haas, Shelton Benjamin, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle) at the February 2003 WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Lesnar defeated Benjamin and Haas by pinfall, and then Angle via disqualification. This same Gauntlet Match took place on the February 20, 2003 SmackDown TV episode. Lesnar then teamed with Chris Benoit to defeat Team Angle at No Way Out 2003, and then he defeated Benjamin and Haas in a Handicap Match on SmackDown the following week. Lesnar and Haas would participate in a few six-man matches later that summer, and that was the last time they competed in the same ring.

Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam a few weeks back and is expected to feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns soon. Haas has been away from WWE since February 28, 2010, and is currently working some indie dates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.