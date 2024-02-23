NJPW’s recent event, New Beginning in Sapporo, featured former WWE stars Matt Riddle and Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) in action.

Riddle became the new NJPW World TV Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi with his finishing move, the BroDerek. This victory ended Tanahashi’s 50-day reign as champion as he had previously won the title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and successfully defended it once.

Nemeth won the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title in another match by defeating David Finlay in the main event. The finish came after Nemeth executed a superkick followed by the Danger Zone (Zig Zag).

After the match, Nemeth announced that he was open to defending his title against any challenger. Finlay had won the title in a triple threat match at Wrestle Kingdom 18, which also featured Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley.