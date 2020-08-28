Former WWE Tag Team Champion Darren Young (Fred Rosser) is set to make his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut.

Young took to Twitter today and announced that he will make his NJPW debut on Friday, September 4 during the NJPW Strong show.

“Opportunity doesn’t make appointments…Be ready and stay ready when that opportunity comes rocking [explosion emoji]! September 4th I finally make my debut with a bucket list promotion of mine @njpw1972 [folded hands emoji] #blockthehate #njpw #njcollision #njpwworld #njpwstrong #closedfistopenheart,” he wrote.

Young first signed a WWE developmental deal in May 2009 and was released in October 2017. He’s made several indie appearances since then.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Young’s full tweet below:

Opportunity doesn’t make appointments…Be ready and stay ready when that opportunity comes rocking💥! September 4th I finally make my debut with a bucket list promotion of mine @njpw1972 🙏🏼 #blockthehate#njpw #njcollision #njpwworld #njpwstrong #closedfistopenheart pic.twitter.com/O3ipErtnCI — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) August 28, 2020

