The second half of Miz & Mrs. season 2 is set to premiere this coming November on the USA Network.

The Miz and Maryse both took to Twitter this week to make the announcement after new promos for the show aired on last night’s episode of Cannonball on the USA Network, which is hosted by The Miz.

“SOOOO EXCITING!!!! @MizandMrsTV is back in November with a ton of new episodes!!! Going to be craaaazy!!! @wwe @USA_Network #itfamily,” Maryse wrote today.

“Did you Miz us???? NOVEMBER can’t come fast enough,” Miz wrote last night, with a video attached.

The Miz and Maryse premiered their Total Divas spin-off with the first season in July 2018. That season aired for 20 episodes. The second season premiered in January of this year, but only 6 of the 20 episodes aired before the mid-season finale aired in March. It looks like November will see the rest of season two air.

Stay tuned for updates on the show.

