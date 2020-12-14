Fred Rosser, who portrayed Darren Young in WWE, has been working in NJPW on a regular basis as of late.
He’s also featured in Theality TV: The Making of an off-Broadway Musical, which will stream now until the end of the month on the Broadway on Demand.
For more details, click here. The synopsis of the series:
Story of making an Off Broadway Musical; Little House on the Ferry, love triangle set in Fire Island weekend marriage equality passes in New York – starring Gay WWE muscular, wrestler Fred Rosser (Darren Young). 10 Episodes from casting to rowdy rehearsals to wrap show with Host Michael Musto. Including Full Musical with 16 Awesome, Original Songs!!