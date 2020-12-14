Mike Bennett recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he opened up on getting sober three years ago after being addicted to prescription painkillers. He credits WWE’s wellness program for forcing him to get sober.

This is kind of funny because I butted heads a lot with WWE. Going to WWE did change my life,” Bennett said. “Did it change my career for the better? Probably not, but I was forced to shape up quicker than I would have had to. Had it not been the fact I was now being drug tested, the fact that I was more under scrutiny, more eyes were now on me–being at WWE is what essentially made me focus and made me be more responsible. In order to survive in that company, you have to grow up. That’s what it forced me to do.

“When I realized I had a problem with pain killers and I had an addiction, that was the moment. Ever since I took that battle head on and ever since I said to myself, ‘No, you’re going to hold yourself accountable more often,’ everything snowballed in a good way. Everything started happening better. Once you start to hold yourself accountable for your mistakes and problems, it just opens up the world to you. You suddenly are like, ‘Yeah, it’s my fault. But if it’s my fault, I can also fix it.’