Former WWE writer and producer Robert Karpeles discussed his experience working for Vince McMahon in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

He discussed McMahon’s mystique and draw comparisons between him and Walt Disney.

“So Vince is, he’s the last creative entity, I think, left alive who has had an impact on our childhoods. Jim Henson is dead, Walt Disney is dead, Stan Lee is dead. The last person who’s created something that is this inescapable of childhood, of life, is Vince McMahon. He’s that last singular creative force. All the IP that exists now is derivative IP of things that were created by people who are no longer here. “So there is a little bit of a mysticism to him. And there really is that element of, you call him Vince. You go up, you introduce, and it’s part of the shtick. You go up and shake his hand the first time and say, Mr. McMahon, nice to meet you.”

Karpaeles described the setting as he noted that a writer pitches to McMahon around a long table with all of the rest of the writers as well as Stephanie McMaMhon and Triple H.