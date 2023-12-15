Frankie Kazarian comments on TNA re-signing former two-time world champion, Eddie Edwards.

Kazarian and Edwards have been going to war with one another for the better part of 2023, but even the former Elite Hunter knows the value that Edwards brings to TNA. He took to social media and commented on the re-signing, where he called Edwards one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Regardless of the all the brutal wars we fought this year, Eddie is an incredibly huge part of @IMPACTWRESTLING and one of the very best wrestlers in the world. Great news. https://t.co/4zXGSYRQcn — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 14, 2023

Kazarian himself jumped from AEW to TNA at the beginning of 2023.