Frankie Kazarian might be getting into the podcast game.

The former IMPACT X-Division Champion discussed this topic during a recent conversation with Eric Bischoff on AdFreeShows. Kazarian, who returned to IMPACT at the tail end of 2022, says he has received offers to start a podcast but he hopes to make it stand out from the hundreds of other wrestling podcasts that are already in existence.

There’s been a couple of offers on the table, there’s been a couple of discussions. It’s certainly something I like to think about. There are so many wrestling podcasts out there. Definitely put a different spin on it and talk about other things. I’m also very passionate about music. Something where I’m not just boring people with my wrestling stories.

Kazarian has said in recent interviews that he feels like his time wasn’t valued in AEW. You can read about that here.

