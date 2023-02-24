Mike Bailey has big aspirations for his run with IMPACT Wrestling.

The “Speedball” signed with the promotion back in October of 2021 and has already proven himself as one of the top talents on the roster, which included a run as X-Division Champion.

Bailey tells the Tru Heels BTR podcast that he hopes to regain the X-Division Championship, then aims to dethrone Josh Alexander for the World Championship. He adds that he considers both titles equal, which is why he wants to hold them both at once. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants to carry the IMPACT World Title and X-Division Title at the same time:

I think it’s both because when I won the X-Division Championship at the 20 year Slammiversary in an Ultimate X match. I couldn’t think of a better way to become X-Division Champion and I can’t think of a better way to become IMPACT World Champion than taking it away from the person who currently has the longest reign of all time. But the big reason I never cashed in ‘Option C’ is because I wanted both.

Refuses to set any limitations on what he can accomplish in IMPACT:

I didn’t want to lose one to get the other because I honestly don’t think one is better or more meaningful than the other. I think I said when I was X-Division Champion, but I think in terms as a division that the X-Division is the best division in professional wrestling. It’s just so packed and stacked with talent, but having both is my ultimate goal and if I can throw in the tag championship as well on top of the mix, I’d be happier. Why not throw in the Digital Media Championship while we’re at it? But I refuse to set any limitations on what I can accomplish in IMPACT Wrestling.

Full interview is below.

