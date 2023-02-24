Swerve Strickland discusses his pairing with Parker Boudreaux.

The AEW superstar was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss this topic, most notably how he hopes to help Boudreaux separate himself from the comparisons to WWE legend, Brock Lesnar.

Says there is pressure, some self-induced, to help make Parker differ himself from Brock Lesnar:

Oh yeah, there’s a lot of pressure on me, as far as that goes, but I put that pressure upon myself. There are many people in the fan base that doubt that. I feel the conditioning is to doubt what they’re uncomfortable with, what they’re not used to. They doubt it right away. That’s the adversity that we go to when, and that’s like, honestly, that’s the weight that we bear as entertainers as artists, performers.

Says he doesn’t want Parker compared to anyone else:

You want to give fans something that hasn’t necessarily been done. I kept listening and seeing social media, saying that “we wanted you to have two other high flyer’s. We wanted you to have a trio [team] to go against Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, and other trios guys, like Top Flight. We wanted that, oh, that’s what you wanted. Well, I’m not gonna give you that, then. I’m going to take these two guys and make something you did not know. It’s what you wanted, and that’s going to take time to do. Having Parker slowly wipes that comparison away, I don’t want him to be compared to anybody.

Swerve, along with Boudreaux and Trench, all work together as the Mogul Affiliates. They are currently engaged in a feud with Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes. Full interview can be found below.

