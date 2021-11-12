Fred Rosser aka Darren Young made an appearance on AdFreeShow.com to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed the success that he had in WWE while a member of the Nexus group. While some fans think the company could’ve done more with him, he’s just proud to be part of history.

“The fans, I get it all the time that they wish WWE would have done more with Nexus,” Rosser said. “My answer to every one of the fans is, ‘I’m happy that I was actually a part of the Nexus.’ I was on the original season of NXT and to have the opportunity to make history with my Nexus brothers who we are still in contact with through a text thread means the world to me. Those are memories that I’ll never forget, but I have to keep it moving.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription