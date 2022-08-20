NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Fred Rosser recently appeared on The Hashtag Show to discuss a wide range of topics including how much he enjoys wrestling for the brand, and how much longer he plans to compete. Check out Rosser’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says performing in New Japan STRONG has been an honor for him:

“Just given the opportunity to represent New Japan, New Japan STRONG has been an honor for me. Again, we still have a lot of work to do,. I consider New Japan STRONG like NXT, you know? At this point in my career, September 11, will be 20 years I’ve been rocking and rolling. I want to be able to help elevate talent. I want to be able to work with some of the young lions — continue to work with some of the young lions.”

How much longer he plans to wrestle:

“I still have a lot left in the tank. I gotta steal that line from Mark Henry. I’ve got another — I always joke around and say I have another 11-12 years left and it’s time for retirement, but that’s all me just joking and crying wolf. I’m gonna go until the wheels fall off and right now, representing New Japan STRONG, the sky’s the limit for me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)