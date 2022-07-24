FTR are still your ROH tag team champions.

The Top Guys defeated the Briscoes in an epic 2-out-of-3 falls tag team matchup at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in the evening’s main event. The Briscoes scored the first fall with a Doomsday Device, but lost the next two as FTR hit a Big Rig and a top rope piledriver to keep their impressive streak in 2022 going.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.