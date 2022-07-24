Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

AJ Styles defeated The Miz.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (w/Ludwig Kaiser) (c) defeated Ricochet.

Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest.

Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Uso’s (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey was declared a no contest due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya.

Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins.