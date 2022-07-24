Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Cocoa Armory in Cocoa Beach, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase, Nathan Frazer and Dante Chen.

Street Fight For The WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) (c) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

Lash Legend defeated Fallon Henley.

Trick Williams defeated Ru Feng.

Duke Hudson defeated Quincy Elliott.

Schism (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) (w/Joe Gacy) defeated Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Giovanni Vinci defeated Bodhi Hayward.

Indi Hartwell defeated Elektra Lopez.

Ivy Nile & Sanga defeated Cora Jade & Commander Azeez.

Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh, Wes Lee and Von Wagner.