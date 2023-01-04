Bishamon are your new IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi defeat FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to capture the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Bishamon earned tonight’s title shot by winning the NJPW World Tag League finals back in December.

This is the second reign for Bishamon. FTR began their first run with the straps back at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, defeating Roppongi Vice and former champions United Empire in a Winners Take All Triple Threat match that also saw FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line.

FTR has now lost the ROH World Tag Team Titles, the AAA World Tag Team Titles, and the IWGP Tag Team Titles in recent months.

Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1610566265093128192

BISHAMON(Hirooki Goto y YOSHI-HASHI)son los nuevos Campeones por Parejas IWGP después de derrotar a FTR (FTR ha perdido todos los títulos en un mes 😭😭)#njwk17 pic.twitter.com/JGeAOSmelz — Ismael C Wrestling (@Ismael12649309) January 4, 2023

Big win for Bishamon at #njwk17. FTR were at the top of their game as usual. pic.twitter.com/yUHhIUe7nc — Not Ric Flair (@luchadorbasico) January 4, 2023

