FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) are still your AAA tag team champions.

Wheeler and Harwood defeated Aerostar and Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which took place in Missouri. Wheeler picked up the victory by victory rolling Aerostar and using the ropes behind the referee’s back. Highlights from the match can be seen below.

