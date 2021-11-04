FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) are still your AAA tag team champions.
Wheeler and Harwood defeated Aerostar and Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which took place in Missouri. Wheeler picked up the victory by victory rolling Aerostar and using the ropes behind the referee’s back. Highlights from the match can be seen below.
#FTR needs to regroup against the high-flying attack from @aaaerostar1 & @gloat – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/LCAs0T1BUZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
#FTR grounds @aaaerostar1 – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/51zi7L2b4l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
#FTR escapes with their @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles! Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8yM0huA0Xs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite are here.