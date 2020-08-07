FTR Reveals What They Had To Do To Get Their Immediate WWE Releases

FTR recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed how their WWE departures were not as smooth of a decision as WWE tried to make it look.
It was noted that WWE had plans to extend Dax Harwood’s contract through September of this year due to an old injury. The only way Harwood and Cash Wheeler were able to immediately get out of their contracts was to sign over trademarks that they say they spent $10,000 on.
FTR reportedly said in the interview that they have more they want to accomplish in pro wrestling, and they have pretty clear goals. They added that after their contract negotiations with AEW a few days after their WWE departures, they knew AEW is where they wanted to go.
Harwood, the former Scott Dawson, signed with WWE in 2012. Wheeler, the former Dash Wilder, started with the company in 2014. They were longtime friends and started teaming together as The Mechanics for the WWE NXT brand in the summer of 2014. They were granted their WWE releases on April 10 of this year. Their first AEW appearance came on the May 27 Dynamite episode.
