AEW taped more matches for the January 9 edition of “Dark: Elevation” and possibly for future episodes tonight at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

* Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* The House of Black defeated Ariya Daivari, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Woods

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Vinnie Pacifico

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Amira and Danika Della Rouge. Vickie Guerrero walked out on Shafir and Rose

* Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, and Ethan Page defeated Sonico, Guillermo Rosas, and Cody Chhun

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Viva Van. Athena kept attacking after the match until Marina Shafir made the save, then faced off with Athena

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* Bandido defeated Christopher Daniels

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Luther and Serpentico

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

