After WWE announced all of the teams for this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Saturday, today they released the bracket for the tournament that starts this Tuesday on NXT 2.0:

The first round matches can be seen below:

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Andre Chase & Brady Booker