2K has released Season 7 of the popular WWE SuperCard game.

Season 7 features a sleek new look, a new WarGames event, new moves, card tiers, and more. The update can be found on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, the Amazon Appstore, and Facebook Gaming.

Below is a trailer for WWE SuperCard Season 7, along with full details sent to us today by 2K:

WWE® SuperCard Season 7 Available Now!

New features include Styles, Super Moves, Collections and a slew of new Card Tiers

2K announced today that Season 7 of WWE® SuperCard, the newest addition to the action-packed collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games, is available now as a free downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone® and iPad®; the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android™ devices*; and Facebook Gaming.

WWE SuperCard Season 7 includes the following features:

* STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards, that is based on Superstars’ real world, in-ring personas. Each Style attribute gains access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

* SUPER MOVES – Build up devastating maneuvers with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents;

* NEW CARD TIERS – Access three new card tiers – Bio-Mechanical, Behemoth and Swarm – and compete for 200 new cards;

* ALL GAME MODES– Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes offer bonus rewards and encourage competition;

* ART REFRESH – Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh, which touches nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics highlight key information and provide additional clarity;

* COLLECTIONS – Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Collections are a set of one to upwards of six cards across a theme or a tier that, when collected, trigger a reward. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly;

* WARGAMES EVENT – Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type; more information coming soon;

* AND MUCH, MUCH MORE – Look forward to numerous quality-of-life improvements, Daily Login 2.0 rewards, timed promotions and more!

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube.

*WWE SuperCard requires iOS 10.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases.

Cat Daddy Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).