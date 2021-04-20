AEW has released the entire lineup for tonight’s edition of the promotion’s Youtube episodic, DARK. Check out the matchups below.

-Max Caster versus Dark Order’s 5

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Baron Black

-Joey Janela versus Will Allday

-Big Swole/KiLynn King versus Ashley/Steff MK

-Billy Gunn versus Andrew Palace

-SCU versus John Skyler/RYZIN

-Diamante versus Queen Aminata

-Dante Martin versus Fuego del Sol

-PAC versus Dean Alexander

-The Butcher and The Blade versus Brick Aldridge/Cole Karter

-Dark Order versus Ken Broadway/Midas Black/Jay Lyon

-Varsity Blonds versus Kit Sackett/Hayden Backlund

-Sonny Kiss versus Jake Manning