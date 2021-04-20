AEW has released the entire lineup for tonight’s edition of the promotion’s Youtube episodic, DARK. Check out the matchups below.
-Max Caster versus Dark Order’s 5
-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Baron Black
-Joey Janela versus Will Allday
-Big Swole/KiLynn King versus Ashley/Steff MK
-Billy Gunn versus Andrew Palace
-SCU versus John Skyler/RYZIN
-Diamante versus Queen Aminata
-Dante Martin versus Fuego del Sol
-PAC versus Dean Alexander
-The Butcher and The Blade versus Brick Aldridge/Cole Karter
-Dark Order versus Ken Broadway/Midas Black/Jay Lyon
-Varsity Blonds versus Kit Sackett/Hayden Backlund
-Sonny Kiss versus Jake Manning
#AEWDark premieres TONIGHT at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
– @TrueWillieHobbs looks to build momentum ahead of his match w/ #ChristianCage TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite 8/7c on TNT
– @BASTARDPAC w/ Lucha Bros is in action
– #SCU and #VarsityBlonds are both in tag team action pic.twitter.com/G49TnFzQ4w
