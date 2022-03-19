New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full schedule for the 2022 Best of the Super Junior’s tournament, which includes what venues the promotion will be running. Last year’s BOSJ was won by Hiromu Takahashi.

Stay tuned for a list of competitors and brackets. Check out the schedule below.

-May 15th (Sun) – Nagoya Congress Center / Event Hall

-May 17th (Tuesday) – Sakata City National Athletic Meet Memorial Gymnasium

-May 18th (Wednesday) – Sendai Sunplaza Hall

-May 19th (Thursday) – Hachinohe City East Gymnasium

-May 21 (Sat) – Maeda Arena Main Arena

-May 22 (Sun) – Akita Terrsa

-May 24th (Tuesday) – Tokyo Korakuen Hall

-May 25 (Wednesday) – Tokyo Korakuen Hall

-May 26th (Thursday) – Tokyo Korakuen Hall

-May 28 (Sat) – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center

-May 29 (Sun) – Tokyo Ota Ward General Gymnasium

-May 31st (Tuesday) – Toyama Sangyo Exhibition Hall / Techno Hall West Building

-June 3rd (Friday) – Tokyo / Nippon Budokan