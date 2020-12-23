This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX Christmas Day edition was taped at Tropicana Field earlier tonight and the main event saw Big E capture the WWE Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Sherrod Jones (@SherrodJones4):

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match. Jey Uso interfered and handcuffed Owens’ hand to the cage, allowing Reigns to walk out for the win

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka retained in a Triple Threat Elimination Match over Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and Carmella and Bayley. Flair pinned Belair with Natural Selection for the win

* Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso with the running knee. This was said to be a long match, around 20 minutes

* Big E defeated Sami Zayn to win the WWE Intercontinental Title in a Lumberjack main event. This was said to be a physical match. Big E won with the Big Ending

