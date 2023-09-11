Gail Kim confirms that she is okay.

The Hall of Famer and former multi-time Knockouts Champion competed for the first time in years at this past weekend’s IMPACT 1000 tapings, which are set to air at a future date. During her tag team match Kim got yanked to the outside and hit her head hard off the ground. A video of the spot surfaced online and gave fans some cause for concern.

However, Kim is not concerned and responded to the video by saying that she is doing just fine after getting slightly rattled. She writes, “I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok.”

