Jordynne Grace is back in IMPACT and is ready to turn heads once again.

The former Knockouts Champion returned at Victory Road and finally defeated Deonna Purrazzo in singles-action after previously coming up short on five attempts. Grace, who had taken some time away from wrestling, spoke with IMPACT in a backstage interview where she opened up about her return and why she knew it was time to make a change.

After I was put on the shelf, I knew that I had to change something. I knew that I had to refocus. I took three months off to do just that. Tonight, after pinning Deonna, four times I failed. This is my fifth time, and finally I got the better of her. That’s proof that, no matter what, if you keep trying, with the right amount of determination, you will come out on top. It’s only up for me from here.

It was reported back in August that Grace had signed a new deal with IMPACT. You can read about that here, or check out her promo below.