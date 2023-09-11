Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia as the Road to Fastlane continues.

RAW will be headlined by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Raquel Rodriguez. However, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside to give Rodriguez a fair shot.

In addition to the Superstars already announced for RAW, the following names are advertised – WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre and The New Day.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Cody Rhodes returns for first appearance since Payback

* Imperium holds celebration for GUNTHER’s historic WWE Intercontinental Title reign

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Raquel Rodriguez with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

