Paige announced last Friday that her time with WWE would end on July 7. This was a decision made by WWE to not re-sign her.
Speaking to Steve Fall for SEScoops, Impact Wrestling producer Gail Kim said she’d be more than happy to welcome Paige to the promotion:
“Never say never. I love Paige, I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where maybe it was so powerful — what it is now.
“Women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now with main eventing. Pay-per-views, shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. So you know, Paige was part of that process.
“I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring. And hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling I feel like the door is open. So, come on over, Paige!”