Jake Roberts vented his frustration with Lance Archer’s current spot in AEW during the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc):

Roberts said: “It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in. He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.“

Archer hasn’t won a match on Dynamite in five months, which was a win over Frankie Kazarian.