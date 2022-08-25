Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham will be returning to the promotion at their September 23rd Shooting Star event from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles California.
*LA UPDATE!*
Just Signed:
JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW on 9/23 in LA!
Plus:
Janela/Starboy vs Fatu/Juicy
Arkangel Divino vs Ultimo Maldito
Jordan vs Blackwood
The SAT's come to LA
Nick Wayne
Blake Christian
Los Macizos
Bussy
+more
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Fri 9/23 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Jkc5C6ZJ87
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 25, 2022
Following The Octopus’s messy exit from AEW he was been killing it on the indie scene, with a great showing at Ric Flair’s Last Match. We’ll keep you updated on who his opponent will be when it is announced.