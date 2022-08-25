Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham will be returning to the promotion at their September 23rd Shooting Star event from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles California.

*LA UPDATE!* Just Signed: JONATHAN GRESHAM returns to GCW on 9/23 in LA! Plus:

Janela/Starboy vs Fatu/Juicy

Arkangel Divino vs Ultimo Maldito

Jordan vs Blackwood

The SAT's come to LA

Nick Wayne

Blake Christian

Los Macizos

Bussy

+more Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!

Fri 9/23 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/Jkc5C6ZJ87 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 25, 2022

Following The Octopus’s messy exit from AEW he was been killing it on the indie scene, with a great showing at Ric Flair’s Last Match. We’ll keep you updated on who his opponent will be when it is announced.