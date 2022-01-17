GCW has announced a Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match for Sunday’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view.

The winner of the GTBR Ladder Match will be able to choose any match they want, at any time. The participants will be announced later tonight.

GCW has also announced that veteran pro wrestler B-Boy will return to the promotion this Sunday. There’s no word on who his opponent will be, or if he will be working the ladder match. B-Boy has not worked for GCW since losing to Chris Dickinson at Slime Language on November 8, 2019.

B-Boy, who has been away from pro wrestling since early 2020 for the most part, tweeted on the return to action and thanked GCW.

“Been holding on to this and now I get to share. It’s been a long 10 and half months.. Thank you @GCWrestling_ for allowing me to take part and help during my recovery process. Now.. I can now say, I’m going to Hammerstein! It’s time to work,” he wrote.

The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Below is the updated card, along with related tweets:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

Participants TBA

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy (to be announced asap)

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

