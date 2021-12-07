Game Changer Wrestling announced that their The Collective weekend is going down on March 31st through April 2nd 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

The GCW Wrld Fair is debuting which includes 17,000 square feet of vendors, exhibits, games, podcasts, and stage shows.

GCW For The Culture, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Joey Janela’s Spring Break and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch were among the shows that took place at the most recent Collective weekend in October of 2020.