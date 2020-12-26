The official Twitter account for Game Changer Wrestling issued the following statement “formally requesting” to be released from their current contract with IWTV. They write, “Game Changer Wrestling is formally requesting to be released from our IWTV contract. This request comes with sadness and regret, but also with the knowledge that there is apparently no other option. Thank you everyone for your support.#FreeGCW”

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale added more gas to the fire by writing on his own personal Twitter, “Wrestling promoters – what if I told you that you don’t own or aren’t entitled to your masters?” He also shared the #FreeGCW hashtag.

There are no details at this time as to why GCW wants out of their deal with IWTV, which has been ongoing for about a year. We’ll keep you updated with any breaking news, as this is an ongoing story. Check out GCW and Lauderdale’s statements below.

