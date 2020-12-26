WWE has officially confirmed on their Instagram account that former Intercontinental, tag team, and United States champion Carlito will be appearing on the January 4th episode of Monday Night Raw, which is being dubbed, “Raw Legends.” This will be Carlito’s first appearance for the promotion since the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony, where his father Carlos Colon Sr. was apart of the induction class. He was released from WWE back in 2010 for failing their wellness policy.

Other names are set to appear at Raw legends include: – Hulk Hogan,Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Big Show, The Boogeyman, Michael Hayes, Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Irwin R. Shyster, Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Melina, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson, Mickie James, and more.