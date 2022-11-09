GCW held part six of its Settlement Series on November 8 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, that aired on IWTV. Here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:

Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke

Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye

The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The Spot Monkeys

Marcus Mathers def. Action Andretti

Three Way Match: CPA def. Charlie Tiger and Jae Fre

Griffin McCoy def. Dillion McQueen

Rocket def. JBoujii

Big Vin def. Brandon Kirk

Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross def. Tarzan Duran and Barbarian Guy

Jordan Oliver def. 1 Called Manders