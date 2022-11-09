GCW held part six of its Settlement Series on November 8 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey, that aired on IWTV. Here are the results, courtesy of PWPonderings:
- Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke
- Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye
- The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The Spot Monkeys
- Marcus Mathers def. Action Andretti
- Three Way Match: CPA def. Charlie Tiger and Jae Fre
- Griffin McCoy def. Dillion McQueen
- Rocket def. JBoujii
- Big Vin def. Brandon Kirk
- Chris Bradley and Kristian Ross def. Tarzan Duran and Barbarian Guy
- Jordan Oliver def. 1 Called Manders