IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw recently joined Toronto’s Breakfast Television program and revealed that she is transgender.

Shaw states that states it is super scary to due to the environment of making such an announcement, but that she can now live her life to the fullest potential.

The news is that today I’m fully living my life to the fullest, truly authentic, freely, and I am a transgender and I’m very proud. You know, it’s super scary but I feel the more I speak about it and it gets normalized and I just feel more free and accepting my own self and loving my own self and I think that’s really important.

Shaw officially debuted for IMPACT earlier this year in a feud against Lady Frost, where the promotion billed her as The Quintessential Diva.