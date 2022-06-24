The decision to make Stephanie McMahon the Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman was reportedly made by a special committee of Board of Directors that did not include her family members or WWE President & Chief Financial Nick Khan.

McMahon was named the Interim CEO & Chairwoman last week after Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped away from his corporate duties while the Board of Directors investigates allegations of misconduct against he and John Laurinaitis. Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Stephanie being put in power was said to be based on the decision of a special committee, which would be the eight members of WWE’s Board of Directors that were not Khan, Stephanie herself, her father Vince, or her husband, WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

In addition to Stephanie, Vince, Triple H and Khan, the other eight members of the WWE Board are Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini; General Motors Senior Vice President of Innovations & Growth, Alan M. Wexler; former President of Home Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Man Jit Singh; former Executive Vice President & CFO of Six Flags, Jeffrey R. Speed; Verzuz President Steve Pamon; Words + Pictures Founder & CEO Connor Schell; Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas CEO Ignace Lahoud; Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin.

It was reported this week that Stephanie has been actively involved in meetings that Vince would have usually participated in.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed on Wednesday, June 15 that WWE’s Board of Directors has been investigating Vince over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman after Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, while still continuing his creative responsibilities. It was then revealed on Monday, June 20 that WWE’s Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Producer Bruce Prichard is also now working as the Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, filling in for Laurinaitis during the investigation. You can find full details at the links below, including statements from Vince and Stephanie, full details on the anonymous e-mails that led to the announcements, and more.

