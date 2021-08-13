Former two-time Universal champion and Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with WWE India to hype up his SummerSlam showdown with Bobby Lashley, and discuss the company’s future, stating that young talents like Sasha Banks and Ricochet will help WWE reach new heights. Highlights are below.

Credits talents like Big E, Ricochet, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch:

“You know, I think it’s been written a number of times about my respect for Big E, that I have. I got to say that Ricochet is one of the most talented talents that I’ve ever seen, in any profession, not just the wrestling business. The things that he can bring to the ring… Sasha Banks, what she can do is unbelievable. There are so many Superstars that are on the cusp of greatness right now. Becky Lynch, see what she does, obviously she’s kind of a part-timer sometimes. It’s hard to really put people in a perfect category that describes their job description.”

Thinks WWE’s future is bright:

“But there is a plethora of talent coming up through the ranks in the WWE. Keith Lee, the kid is a monster. There are so many that I can only list those few, because there are so many that are right behind them. But I think it’s a fresh time for the wrestling business, and a fresh time for the WWE to pull to the front and center of the business.”

