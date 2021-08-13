WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair may be headed to AEW soon.

Flair was released from his WWE contract two weeks ago after contacting WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and requesting the departure. Flair noted that the two sides didn’t have the same vision for his future.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word going around is that Flair seems to be a lock to be headed to AEW when he’s legally able to.

There’s no word on when Flair’s non-compete with WWE will expire, but if he’s under a 90-day clause, then he should become a free agent after Monday, November 1. Flair has said that the split from WWE was positive.

As noted earlier this week at this link, Flair said he will never retire, and revealed that he is in good shape these days.

There’s also no word on what AEW might have in store for Flair, but he could be used in some sort of managerial role. It seems unlikely that he will make a return to the ring, but anything is possible.

You can click here for details on Flair’s WWE contract, or click here and click here for Flair’s post-release statements, including what he said about future projects in the works.

Stay tuned for more on The Nature Boy’s pro wrestling future.