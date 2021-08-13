Impact Wrestling veteran Madison Rayne made her return on last night’s Impact episode. Rayne returned during the Tenille Dashwood vs. Taylor Wilde match, helping Dashwood get the win.

Rayne last appeared for Impact back in January for the Hard To Kill pre-show, where she announced her retirement. She had been working commentary and some in-ring work before that.

There’s no word yet on what Impact has planned for Rayne’s future, but we will keep you updated. She has not wrestled for Impact since November 10, 2020, when she and Dashwood took a loss to Havok and Nevaeh.

Below is a clip from last night’s return, along with Rayne’s post-show comments, where she indicated she plans on wrestling again:

Retired? Oh no. Y’all… I said I was “real tired”… I went on a luxurious vacation, I’m well rested, and you’re all welcome 😘 https://t.co/y81sNDupFJ — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 13, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.