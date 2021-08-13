Former WWE star and current NWA star Melina will make her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut next Thursday night.

Impact has not officially announced Melina’s opponent, but this match comes before she will challenge for the Impact Knockouts Title at the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28. She will challenge the winner of the AAA TripleMania champion vs. champion match between AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, which takes place this weekend.

Also announced for next Thursday’s Impact is Joe Doering vs. Impact Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows. There will also be an appearance by the Impact World Champion, which will be the winner of tonight’s AEW Rampage match between Christian Cage and current champion Kenny Omega.

Below is a clip of Melina on last night’s Impact, along with her post-show comments from Instagram:

