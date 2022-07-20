WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to hype up the company’s SummerSlam premium live event, where the former world champion chooses who he thinks will win the headlining matchup between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Check out Goldberg’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Picks Lesnar to win against Reigns at SummerSlam:

“Put me on the spot, right? You know, I gotta go Big Boy. I gotta go Brock. You never know what’s going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We’ve seen it a couple of times. But no matter how many times you’ve seen those two go at it, there’s always going to be something new, always going to be something exciting.”

Wants Lesnar to choke Reigns out at SummerSlam:

“What I like about Brock is, he’s like me. You never know when he’s going to explode or not. So even though Roman’s the D-linemen, you know, he went to Georgia Tech and we have the close proximity going to school together. He choked me out last time I was in the ring. I have to get redemption from that, and I hope and pray that Brock chokes him unconscious.”

Check out Goldberg’s full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)