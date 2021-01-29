WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with FOX Sports to hype this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay per view, where Goldberg will be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship. During the interview the man with the 173 win streak took aim at the current Universal champion, Roman Reigns. Hear what he had to say below.

How is rivalry with Reigns stems back to their college football days:

I’m always going to have that ingrained hatred for him by playing football 60 minutes away from where I played football with Georgia. And by the hatred we had for Georgia Tech, it’s just one of those things that people don’t understand it and it’s one of the best back stories professional wrestling could ever have. Because there are two schools that I cannot stand. I cannot stand the colors. I may be 54 years old, 34 years removed from when I was playing football against them, but anything from Georgia Tech and anything from the University of Florida makes me want to vomit, okay? So, Roman Reigns, knowing that he wore that helmet and that uniform, I want to take him apart for no other reason. Not to mention the fact that he spears people. Well, he tries to spear people and it is what it is. People don’t get it unless they’re sports people. But, I cannot stand those two schools and he went to one of them, and I can’t stand Roman Reigns. We don’t have Gatorade in my house for God’s sake!

Criticizes Reigns’ version of the spear: