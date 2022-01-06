WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where the former two-time Universal champion discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including whether he would sign an extension with WWE, and how he felt about the infamous cattle prod spot from Starrcade 1998. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says if WWE wants him back he would be interested:

“I’m focused on what’s next. If they want to come back to me with something, we’ll talk. You never know what the future holds.”

Says he wanted a different cattle prod for infamous spot that cost him the WCW championship in 1998:

“There is one thing I wanted to do differently. I wanted the cattle prod to be a different one. I wanted it to be the one that shot out and stuck into you and lit you up. I was told no, we couldn’t do that. Maybe I was being unrealistic, but I thought that was going to be the coolest thing ever.”